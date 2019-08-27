While you were sleeping, Kentucky added another high-profile football transfer

How important was it for Kentucky football to sign in-state players? At a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about the importance of signing players from inside the state. UK signed five players from Kentucky, including four from Louisville on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about the importance of signing players from inside the state. UK signed five players from Kentucky, including four from Louisville on Wednesday.

The University of Kentucky football program seems to have bolstered its defensive ranks on Monday night.

Kelvin Joseph, a former four-star recruit out of Louisiana in the class of 2018 who played last year at LSU, reportedly enrolled at the University of Kentucky and was set to begin classes Tuesday. Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated first reported Joseph’s transfer to UK. Joseph early Tuesday morning listed himself as a “DB at the University of Kentucky” on his Twitter bio and retweeted several posts indicating that he had enrolled at school.

Joseph last season recorded 12 tackles in 11 games for the Tigers as a true freshman. He missed one game due to a leg injury and was suspended for LSU’s trip to the Fiesta Bowl due to a violation of team rules.

According to NCAA transfer rules, Joseph will have to sit out the 2019 season; he would have three years of eligibility remaining after using a redshirt this season.

Joseph’s name appeared in the transfer portal in May but it was withdrawn. He officially entered the portal again in July, and last week on Twitter revealed a top-six list of potential destinations: Auburn, Florida, Grambling State, Maryland, Mississippi State and UK.

The Baton Rouge native was the No. 42 overall recruit in 247Sports’ final rankings of the 2018 class and the No. 5 safety nationally. Rivals ranked Joseph 55th overall nationally and also as the No. 5 safety in the class. He did not have a reported offer from UK as a high school student. Steve Clinkscale, UK’s defensive backs coach, recruited Joseph as a transfer, according to the Cats Illustrated report.

He originally committed to LSU in January 2016 but, following the Tigers’ 24-21 loss to Troy (then coached by former UK star Neal Brown) in October 2017, Joseph decommitted from LSU (but acknowledged they were still his No. 1 option). He eventually picked the hometown Tigers again over offers from Alabama, Clemson and many others.

Joseph is the second high-profile transfer to enroll at UK prior to the 2019 season, joining linebacker Xavier Peters, who is still awaiting an NCAA decision on a hardship waiver appeal for immediate eligibility.

UK is set to lose only one defensive back, safety Jordan Griffin, to graduation come May. If he were available this season, Joseph would by default be one of UK’s most experienced defensive backs; the Cats’ depth chart for their season-opener against Toledo included three sophomores, two true freshmen and a redshirt freshman expected to see the field in the secondary.