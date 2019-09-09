‘It sucks I’m out right now.’ UK’s Terry Wilson speaks about knee injury for first time.

Who will back up Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith? Walker Wood is now Kentucky’s No. 2 quarterback behind Sawyer Smith. John Clay and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader talk about Wood, former star quarterback at Lafayette High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Walker Wood is now Kentucky’s No. 2 quarterback behind Sawyer Smith. John Clay and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader talk about Wood, former star quarterback at Lafayette High School.

University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson spoke publicly for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Wilson was a guest on The UK HealthCare Mark Stoops Radio Show, a weekly show on WLAP-AM 630 hosted by Tom Leach.

“It sucks I’m out right now, but I’ve just gotta get better and recover,” Wilson said. “… I know those guys are missing me and missing my presence, so I’ve just gotta be there for ’em and keep that positive attitude for the guys.”

Backup quarterback Sawyer Smith’s first start will come against Florida this Saturday. Wilson noted that he struggled early against the Gators last season, throwing an interception and fumbling the ball once. Wilson rebounded, though, throwing for two TDs and rushing for another while leading UK to a 27-16 victory.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leach asked what he would tell Smith leading up to Saturday’s game.

“Just go out there and play football and don’t second guess yourself,” Wilson said. “And don’t be scared to make mistakes. … Just rely on your techniques that coach (Darrin) Hinshaw teaches us and I feel like he’ll do fine.”

Wilson shared that he had never suffered a significant leg injury before Saturday but twice broke his collarbone in high school.

He said it helps to hear from fans and friends while going through something like this.

“All my teammates, even from Oregon, juco, they’ve been hitting me up,” Wilson said. “The guys on the team now, they’ve been stopping by, seeing me, just calling me and checking up on me. It means a lot. It shows me how much I mean to the team and the fans and everything. I feel like that’s just gonna push me to keep having that positive attitude.”