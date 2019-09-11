The hottest ticket in college football this week? Florida at Kentucky.

Who will back up Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith? Walker Wood is now Kentucky’s No. 2 quarterback behind Sawyer Smith. John Clay and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader talk about Wood, former star quarterback at Lafayette High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Walker Wood is now Kentucky’s No. 2 quarterback behind Sawyer Smith. John Clay and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader talk about Wood, former star quarterback at Lafayette High School.

If you already have your ticket for admission to Kroger Field on Saturday night, consider yourself fortunate. Or, maybe consider putting it up for auction.

The average secondary market price for the University of Kentucky’s home football game against Florida are the highest of any college football game this week, according to TicketIQ, a ticket broker and industry analyst.

UK-UF — a 7 p.m. kickoff set to be broadcast by ESPN — has a secondary market get-in price of $130, which is $15 more than the average price of the next-highest game, Pittsburgh at Penn State, which is scheduled to kick off at noon but will be broadcast over the national airways on ABC.

South Carolina’s home game against the Crimson Tide — the only other game between two Southeastern Conference programs this week — has an average get-in price of $78. UK-UF also has a higher get-in price than games involving Clemson ($70 at Syracuse), Ohio State ($85 at Indiana), Oklahoma ($80 at UCLA) and Texas ($44 at Rice) this weekend.

This week's most expensive secondary market tickets in college football. TicketIQ

According to TicketIQ data, the average price of any UK football ticket on the secondary market was $116 during the preseason. That was the highest mark this decade and only the second time the average asking price reached three digits ($101 in 2012).

The lowest-priced tickets available on StubHub as of late Tuesday night were $120 student tickets. The lowest-price seats available in the upper bowl were $127.50. The highest-priced single ticket on StubHub was a club sideline seat for $899.

Kentucky last season defeated Florida, 27-16, for the first time in 31 years. It hasn’t beaten the Gators in Lexington since 1986.

UK announced four days before its season opener against Toledo that tickets for the Florida game were sold out. It so far this season is the only game announced as a sellout at Kroger Field, which seats 61,000.

Attendance was announced at 54,610 for the season opener, a noon kickoff aired on the SEC Network, and was 55,240 for last week’s game against Eastern Michigan, a 7:30 kickoff that aired on the SEC Network alternate channel.

UK this week issued a reminder to fans that only tickets purchased through the following means are guaranteed to be valid and not counterfeit: the UK ticket office; Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster’s official resale marketplace; ReplyBuy; FEVO; and the visiting team’s ticket office.

Five-game packs for UK’s remaining home games — Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Tennessee-Martin and Louisville — are available beginning at $185. Three-game flex packs consisting of the UT Martin game, Arkansas OR Missouri and Tennessee OR Louisville are also available.