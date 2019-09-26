He was UK’s sacks leader until Josh Allen came along. Now he’s an SEC Legend.

Josh Allen: A look back at the Kentucky edge rusher’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season.

Former University of Kentucky defensive lineman Oliver Barnett, who until last season held UK’s career sacks record, was named an SEC Legend by the league on Thursday.

Barnett, who set school records with 43 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback sacks and 12 forced fumbles from 1986-1989 and went on to play in the NFL for six seasons, is one of 14 representatives selected from each SEC school who will be honored during the “Weekend of Champions” Dec. 6-7 in Atlanta.

Josh Allen broke Barnett’s career sacks record last year with 31.5. His records for TFLs and forced fumbles still stand.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Barnett said of Allen’s pursuit of the sacks record last November. “That just means the next guy who comes along is going to be even better than (Allen) at getting sacks and that’s a positive for UK football.”

Barnett’s son, Elijah, was a star at Henry Clay High School in Lexington and is a senior walk-on for UK.

Other SEC Legends chosen this year: Ray Perkins, Alabama; Dennis Winston, Arkansas; Karlos Dansby, Auburn; Jevon Kearse, Florida; Vince Dooley, Georgia; Johnny Robinson, LSU; Jonathan Nichols, Mississippi; Barrin Simpson, Mississippi State; Jeremy Maclin, Missouri; Fred Zeigler, South Carolina; Darwin Walker, Tennessee; Ed Simonini, Texas A&M; Jovan Haye, Vanderbilt

The league has named SEC Legends each year since 1994. Kentucky’s all-time honorees, in order of their recognition, are: Babe Parilli; Derrick Ramsey; Wallace Jones; Jerry Claiborne; Bob Gain; Steve Meilinger; Lou Michaels; Sam Ball; Art Still; Dermontti Dawson; George Blanda; Warren Bryant; Jeff Van Note; Larry Seiple; Irv Goode; Jim Kovach; Tim Couch; Rodger Bird; Sonny Collins; Wilbur Hackett; Derek Abney; Dave Rolle; James Whalen; Nate Northington; Rich Brooks