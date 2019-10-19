UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 21-0 loss at No. 10 Georgia
The University of Kentucky football team lost to 10th-ranked Georgia 21-0 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (3-4 overall, 1-4 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. No. 22 Missouri at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. EDT for the Southeastern Conference matchup.
