UK Football

Final statistics from Kentucky’s 21-0 loss at No. 10 Georgia

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky football team lost to 10th-ranked Georgia 21-0 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (3-4 overall, 1-4 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. No. 22 Missouri at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. EDT for the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Georgia.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  