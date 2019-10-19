Kentucky football stars Kash Daniel, Kavosiey Smoke injured at Georgia

Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel and running back Kavosiey Smoke were injured during the Wildcats’ football game at Georgia on Saturday.

Smoke, a redshirt freshman, was tackled after picking up 5 yards on a first-and-10 play late in the first quarter. He got up and favored his left arm. He was evaluated for a left shoulder injury, and was probable to return, a UK spokesperson said, but through the rest of the first half had not re-entered the game.

Smoke is Kentucky’s second-leading rusher with 328 yards this season. His three touchdowns are tied with Lynn Bowden for the most scored by a UK player this season.

Daniel was hurt late in the first half but got up under his own power. The UK Radio Network reported that Daniel would be held out of the second half as a precautionary measure due to dizziness.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Georgia and Kentucky were tied, 0-0, after one half.