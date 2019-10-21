Two Kentucky natives could debut for UK this week. Another is no longer on the team.

A couple of Louisville natives this week could see their first game action for the University of Kentucky. Another is no longer with the program.

Josh Paschal and Jordan Wright are getting “a little bit dinged up,” head coach Mark Stoops said, which could reduce their snaps and pave the way for true freshmen Jared Casey and J.J. Weaver to see their first game action against Missouri on Saturday.

“I’m gonna have to bring along maybe J.J. and Jared here this week,” Stoops said during his Monday news conference. “Bring those guys (along), get them some reps.”

Casey, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound star at Ballard High School, enrolled in January and participated in the spring season. Weaver — a 6-foot-5, 237-pound prospect out of Moore High School — joined UK in the fall. Both were rated as four-star recruits by 247Sports and Rivals.

Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff, another true freshman who starred at Doss High School, is no longer with the team but is still enrolled at UK. Knight-Goff committed to Kentucky initially, de-committed last May, then re-committed last October.

A UK spokesperson confirmed a report from Kentucky Sports Radio that Knight-Goff was no longer in the program. He left the team about two or three weeks ago, Stoops said.

“He told me he was very much not interested in playing football anymore,” Stoops said. “He just lost the motivation and desire to play the game. … I really like Shawn’Kel. He’s a good person, a really good kid, great family. I just want him to be successful. He told me he wanted to go to school, and I have to try to help motivate him in that area, too. But he wasn’t interested in pursuing football anymore.”

Kash Daniel, who did not play in the second half at Georgia, is “banged up,” as well. Stoops declined to comment on the injury he suffered over the weekend, but said that injuries are piling up for the senior from Paintsville. He went through UK’s concussion protocol a couple of weeks ago.

“Any time you have somebody in a concussion protocol it’s concerning,” Stoops said. “The doctors do a great job and we’ll continue to monitor all injuries.

Kavosiey Smoke sprained the AC joint in his left arm but is available.

“That’s a pain tolerance deal, so we’ll see what happens there,” Stoops said.