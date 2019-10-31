UK Football

Game times, TV announced for UK’s remaining football games, including Louisville

Game times and potential TV slots for the University of Kentucky’s final three football games of the regular season were announced Thursday.

UK is off this weekend before hosting Tennessee next weekend; the game was announced previously as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network and remains as such.

The Southeastern Conference revealed a partial slate of game times and TV schedules for the conference’s remaining games, including Kentucky’s games at Vanderbilt, versus Tennessee-Martin and versus Louisville. The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 16: at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 23: vs. UT-Martin, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network OR SEC Network Alternate)

Nov. 30: vs. Louisville, noon (SEC Network)

