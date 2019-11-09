UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 17-13 loss to Tennessee
The University of Kentucky football team lost to Tennessee 17-13 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (4-5 overall, 2-5 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Kickoff time for the Southeastern Conference matchup is 3:30 p.m. EST.
