Final statistics from Kentucky’s 17-13 loss to Tennessee

The University of Kentucky football team lost to Tennessee 17-13 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (4-5 overall, 2-5 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Kickoff time for the Southeastern Conference matchup is 3:30 p.m. EST.

