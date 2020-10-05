UK running back Kavosiey Smoke will miss at least a couple games with rib injury

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (20) breaks free and carries the ball in for a touchdown against Auburn during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. AP

University of Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will likely miss at least a couple weeks with a rib injury.

Smoke rushed for 29 yards on five carries against Ole Miss on Saturday. He suffered the injury as a result of a horse-collar tackle during the 42-41 loss, Stoops said.

Smoke usually is listed alongside Chris Rodriguez with an “OR” designation as the backup to senior A.J. Rose. He was absent from this week’s depth chart.

“He broke a rib, or cartilage in his ribs, or whatever,” Stoops said. “It’s a pretty painful injury. It just depends how long he’ll be out. We’ll see how the pain goes.”

Rodriguez was the only backup listed behind Rose this week, but redshirt freshman Travis Tisdale or true freshman JuTahn McClain could get carries against the Bulldogs on Saturday. McClain has appeared on special teams in both games; Tisdale, who scored his first career touchdown against last season, returned a kickoff for 13 yards against Ole Miss.