‘God will get something out of this.’ Tributes to Kentucky coach John Schlarman.
University of Kentucky assistant football coach John Schlarman died Thursday following a battle with cancer dating back to 2018.
UK on Thursday released a nearly 10-minute long video of current players and coaches talking about Schlarman’s impact on them. That video is embedded below.
“Sometimes you think that you can’t bring it all today, ya know?” UK quarterback Terry Wilson says in the video. “And then you look at Coach Schlarman and he’s battling every day. He’s out here with a great attitude and it rubs off on everybody.”
Tributes to Schlarman, who coached UK in two separate stints following his playing days as a Wildcat and also spent several years coaching at local high schools, poured in from all corners — players, coaches, media and fans. Many of those condolences and memories are collected below.
