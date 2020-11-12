‘God will get something out of this.’ Tributes to Kentucky coach John Schlarman.

University of Kentucky assistant football coach John Schlarman died Thursday following a battle with cancer dating back to 2018.

UK on Thursday released a nearly 10-minute long video of current players and coaches talking about Schlarman’s impact on them. That video is embedded below.

“Sometimes you think that you can’t bring it all today, ya know?” UK quarterback Terry Wilson says in the video. “And then you look at Coach Schlarman and he’s battling every day. He’s out here with a great attitude and it rubs off on everybody.”

Over the past few months, we asked members of our @UKFootball family what @CoachSchlarman means to them. An incredible person who's impact reaches throughout our community, and who will always hold a special place in our hearts #SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/4eUU8oIUi8

Tributes to Schlarman, who coached UK in two separate stints following his playing days as a Wildcat and also spent several years coaching at local high schools, poured in from all corners — players, coaches, media and fans. Many of those condolences and memories are collected below.

The world lost a great man today and heaven just got one. Lord my heart is hurting for John family and our @UKFootball family. I asked you BBN keep John wife and children in prayer. God will get something out of this. https://t.co/I2cTkyTaaW — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 12, 2020

Great legacy but even greater man. Thank you coach for the last 8 years and the tireless devotion you put into me and every guy in this program. Taught me so much more than how to be a left tackle you taught me how to be a great Christain man. Love you and your family. https://t.co/G7dq9wdyFs — Landon Young (@Landon_Young_67) November 12, 2020

It was an honor & privilege to know & cover @CoachSchlarman



He was everything right with college football. Kind & generous with his time. His groups were a direct reflection of the man & coach he was. Just listen to his players describe him. He will be missed.#SchlarmanStrong — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 12, 2020

Schlarman was exactly what you wanted in a man - Tough, Honest, Loyal. Incredible teammate, coach, father and husband. Kentucky and the world lost a great one today. Godspeed friend. https://t.co/pe1keKfN7J — Marc Wilson (@CoachMarcWilson) November 12, 2020

Man.... this one is heartbreaking. An amazing person all around. We love you coach. https://t.co/wwwv2K5YVU — Reese Phillips (@ReesePhillips11) November 12, 2020

Gone but never forgotten you taught us all life lessons, rest up coach #65 — AJ Rose Jr (@ajrose_10) November 12, 2020

The Kentucky family has lost a great & courageous warrior. @CoachSchlarman was a fighter who continued coaching to the very end b/c he cared so deeply about the kids. You watch this video & you can see the tremendous impact he had on everyone. A truly sad day. #SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/tIHI2hkN6v — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 12, 2020

I didn’t want to wake up to this news at all. Extremely heartbroken. I’ll continue to pray for your family coach. You meant a lot to everyone that knew you. It’s time to get the rest you deserve. Rest in Heaven coach Schlarman.. you’ll forever be loved! https://t.co/mVv2ZOGkUp — MONT (@AMont17) November 12, 2020

My heart is broken. You taught me so much about the game, but you taught me so much more about life, handling adversity and to always keep fighting. I’m glad the whole world got to see your story and how tough you truly are. Prayers to the Schlarman Family #SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/CcahjdeMxM — Max Godby (@OhMyGodby64) November 12, 2020

My thoughts and prayers go out @CoachSchlarman family! John was a phenomenal man, loving husband and father, great teammate, football coach and friend. Thank you @UKFootball for allowing John to come home and positivity touch the lives of so many young men. #BBN — Craig Yeast (@CraigYeast) November 12, 2020

I am at a loss for words. Coach you were such a great coach and a even better man. You were a man of faith with strength. I never saw you unhappy , you always had a smile on your face. Thank you for always helping me improve my game. This hurts man. Love you coach https://t.co/fV2HIjM32D — Calvin Taylor (@calv_huncho) November 12, 2020 Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest peacefully in heaven coach. Love you. https://t.co/Q2PryUHxCz — Cole Mosier (@ColeMosier71) November 12, 2020

Always had the kindest and most uplifting of words to say to me! Never seen him in a bad mood.. The best offensive line coach ive ever met but an even greater man! This one definitely put a pit in my stomach. https://t.co/Tsc2zDLDlO — Big Snacc (@phil_hoskins) November 12, 2020

There will be a lot of tributes about this great man's football legacy, and rightfully so. But the Schlarmans are my neighbors, and I got to witness his legacy at home. An amazing coach, an even better husband and father. https://t.co/ozWnpxQnmF — Robert Cunningham (@tcpcrobert) November 12, 2020

Rest In Peace Coach Schlarman. The definition of a true warrior. You were the most selfless coach I’ve ever been around and always put others before yourself. When we got diagnosed back in 2018, you always asked how my fight was going and whenever I asked about yours, you would https://t.co/s02MEcS5bQ — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) November 12, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Schlarman family, everyone in the Kentucky football program & anyone else who has been impacted by this sad news.#SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/NUNQ24dkvs — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) November 12, 2020

I’ve never met a more selfless person. This one hurts. Love you coach Schlarman️ https://t.co/mClLQbxqw1 — Brenden Bates (@BatesBrenden) November 12, 2020

#SchlarmanStrong



You won't find a nicer human being than Coach Schlarman. This is a crushing loss. https://t.co/sg2IA7Jc4v — Matt May (@MattMayKY) November 12, 2020

My heart is heavy this morning. There were so many people positively impacted by the passion and resilience this man showed on a daily basis. He touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. The world needs more people like John Schlarman. My prayers go out to his family. https://t.co/i33S8iiSLx — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) November 12, 2020

He leaves such a legacy of strength & courage & love for his family and the @UKFootball family. Prayers for all. RIP https://t.co/iZ8PikfNEQ — Tom Leach (@tomleachKY) November 12, 2020

Rest in peace @CoachSchlarman - A great man and True Warrior! Prayers for his family & team#SchlarmanStrong #BigBlueWall https://t.co/g6RciwKyu5 — Dayne Brown (@dayne_brown) November 12, 2020

Rest in heaven Coach, thank you for the time you took with me and my son. https://t.co/oMhUN9iFVn — Reuben Adams (@superreub) November 12, 2020

I covered @CoachSchlarman when I was a student reporter with @asanderford at @KYKernelSports. John was always one of my "go to" players for honesty, leadership and when I needed something.



What a wonderful player, coach, man and person. RIP Coach. #SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/neoO4goazT — Price Atkinson (@PriceAtkinson) November 12, 2020