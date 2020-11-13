Kentucky gets commitment from Jordan Dingle, its last major in-state target

Jordan Dingle (center) with family members during a recruiting visit to Purdue in 2018.

The state of Kentucky keeps on giving to the University of Kentucky football program.

Jordan Dingle, a tight end from Bowling Green High School, announced his commitment to the Wildcats during Kentucky Sports Radio’s Friday broadcast.

Dingle is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, and each service ranks him as a top-25 tight end. He committed to Kentucky over Purdue, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

He is the latest in-state recruit to commit to the 2021 class, joining Jager Burton (Frederick Douglass), Dekel Crowdus (Frederick Douglass), Jordan Lovett (North Hardin), Kaiya Sheron (Somerset) and La’Vell Wright (North Hardin).

“I really love their coaching staff and how personable they are,” Dingle told KSR a few weeks ago. “I feel like they’ll bend over backwards for their players, so that’s one of the main attractors. Being in Kentucky, being in your home state, I feel like that’s going to be a big deal and would be a big deal.”

Dingle is the 18th player to commit as part of UK’s 2021 class, which now ranks 30th in 247Sports’ composite rankings and 11th among Southeastern Conference teams.

KENTUCKY’S 2021 COMMITMENTS

In addition to Burton, the following players have announced commitments to UK as part of the 2021 recruiting class:

▪ Wilson Berry, punter (Prokick Australia)

▪ Jager Burton, offensive guard (Frederick Douglass HS, Ky.)

▪ Dekel Crowdus, wide receiver (Frederick Douglass HS, Ky.)

▪ Jamarius Dinkins, defensive end (Columbus, Ohio)

▪ Maxwell Hairston, defensive back (West Bloomfield, Mich.)

▪ Adrian Huey, cornerback (Nashville)

▪ Christian Lewis, wide receiver (Pleasant Grove, Ala.)

▪ Jordan Lovett, defensive back (North Hardin HS, Ky.)

▪ Chauncey Magwood, wide receiver (Leesburg HS, Ga.)

▪ Paul Rodriguez, offensive tackle (William Mason HS, Ohio)

▪ Kahlil Saunders, defensive end (Grissom HS, Ala.)

▪ Armond Scott, wide receiver (Euclid HS, Ohio)

▪ Kaiya Sheron, quarterback (Somerset HS, Ky.)

▪ Martez Thrower, outside linebacker (Rochelle, Ga.)

▪ Joko Willis, linebacker (Independence Community College, Kan.)

▪ David Wohlabaugh, offensive tackle (Walsh Jesuit HS, Ohio)

▪ La’Vell Wright, running back (North Hardin HS, Ky.)