UK Football UK’s A.J. Rose on loss at Alabama: ‘We could have called some better plays’ November 21, 2020 10:15 PM

Kentucky football running back A.J. Rose talks about the Wildcats' failures in the red zone during the first half of the 63-3 loss to the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.