J.J. Weaver will miss the rest of Kentucky’s season. Who could fill in for him?

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver suffered an ACL injury at Florida and will miss the remainder of UK's 2020 season.

Ahead of the anticipated return of some key players following COVID-19 quarantine procedures, Kentucky has lost one of its rising stars for the remainder of the season due to injury.

J.J. Weaver suffered an ACL injury during UK’s 34-10 loss at Florida. He shared the diagnosis Monday morning on Twitter.

Weaver, a four-star recruit out of Moore High School in Louisville, played some as a true freshman last season but became a key member of the Cats’ outside linebacker corps this year. Up until Saturday he was the immediate backup to junior Jordan Wright, whose availability for the Florida game was limited due to injury. Weaver posted a career-high six tackles against the Gators, and finishes with 33 on the year.

ACL recoveries typically take six to nine months, meaning Weaver could return for the 2021 season if things go well.

Weaver’s father, Terrance, earlier this year was killed in a shooting in Albany, Ga.

“Man I don’t even know where to start!” Weaver wrote on Twitter. “This year have been the hardest of my life (emojis) my father got killed and I just found out I have a tore ACL! They say, God gives his hardest battles to his toughest soldiers. Happy 21 birthday To Me (emojis) #WatchMeShakeBack #LongliveMyPops.” (sic)

Weaver’s injury is the latest blow for the middle-four unit of Kentucky’s defense. Inside linebacker Chris Oats suffered an undisclosed injury this summer that necessitated a four-month-long stay in a rehab facility; he has not been with the team all season.

Wright likely will reclaim the starting job at UK’s “Jack” linebacker position — a hybrid OLB/defensive end spot in the Wildcats’ scheme — but who his backup will be is less clear.

Redshirt freshman K.D. McDaniel, who’s played sparingly in four games this year, jumps out as a guy who might see his role increase against South Carolina. He saw time against Vanderbilt and at Alabama but did not take the field against Florida. Following a practice last week, McDaniel was mentioned by Weaver as a teammate who’s stood out behind the scenes lately.

True freshman Sam Anaele is an intriguing prospect — he’s 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds and runs a 4.9-second 40-yard dash — but the former four-star recruit has not yet taken the field in his first year on campus, indicating he’s not quite where he needs to be yet in terms of his development.

It’s possible that Marquez Bembry and Jared Casey, both former outside linebackers who’ve been converted to inside guys over the last year, could also be asked to fill in a few snaps at their old position.

Chris Rodriguez, UK’s leading rusher, and starting tight end Justin Rigg were among a handful of players out for Kentucky the last two weeks due to COVID-19 policies. Both should be able to return for the Cats’ game against South Carolina this weekend. Inside linebackers Torrance Davis and D’Eryk Jackson weren’t available the last two weeks, either, but if able to go against the Gamecocks could make it easier for Bembry and Casey to be flexible with their position.