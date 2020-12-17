Kentucky hires John Schlarman’s successor as line coach. He comes from an SEC rival.

Kentucky’s new offensive line coach comes by way of another school within its own division of the Southeastern Conference.

Eric Wolford, who has been the offensive line coach at South Carolina since 2017, has been hired as the successor to John Schlarman, the only previous person to coach the position at Kentucky under head coach Mark Stoops.

Schlarman was hired as part of Stoops’ original staff at UK in 2013 and remained as its offensive line coach through the middle of the 2020 season. He died Nov. 12 following a two-year long battle with cancer.

Wolford has 25 years of coaching experience, most of it in the college ranks. He spent two seasons with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers as an assistant offensive line coach before joining Will Muschamp’s staff at South Carolina. Muschamp was fired in the midst of the 2020 season and incoming Gamecocks head coach Frank Beamer sought new members of the offensive staff.

Wolford was the head coach at Youngstown State from 2010-2014. He was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier in 2009, and held similar roles at Illinois from 2007-2008.

This story will be updated following a news conference with Wolford scheduled for noon Thursday.