UK football gets surprise signing from receiver who had committed elsewhere

Kentucky football recruit Devonte Ross signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday. UK Athletics

One of the first players to sign with Kentucky’s football program as the early signing period got underway was one previously committed to Marshall University.

Devonte Ross, an unranked receiver out of Cartersville, Ga., signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday. He announced a commitment to Marshall on Nov. 20, and also reported offers from Akron, Gardner-Webb and Liberty throughout his recruitment; Washington State also offered, though it was as a defensive back and didn’t come until this week.

Anwar Stewart, fresh off his first season as UK’s defensive line coach, was Ross’s lead recruiter.

Ross is 6-foot, 170 pounds according to 247Sports. A graphic shared by UK announcing Ross’s signing said he “has the ability to take any play the distance” and offers “amazing change of direction and body control.” He scored 29 touchdowns in high school.