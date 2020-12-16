Kentucky adds transfer and brother of in-state star to 2021 signing class

The Kentucky football program added Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle to its team on Wednesday.

Kentucky added a second surprise player to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday, though it was one speculated to enter the fold after another recent development.

Justice Dingle, a 6-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, was announced as a mid-year enrollee as part of Kentucky’s 2021 early-signing period celebration. Dingle is the brother of Jordan Dingle, a star tight end who also signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Both played for Bowling Green High School, though Justice is three years older. He announced his transfer from Georgia Tech, where he played 19 games and made one start. He has been linked to UK since Jordan committed in November.

Justice could have as little as one year of eligibility or as many as three depending on how waiver situations unfold in the coming months and years. The NCAA in January is expected to adopt a waiver, which would go into effect for the 2021-22 school year, for all first-time transfers that would allow them to play immediately at their new school; assuming that decision goes through, that would give Justice, who will be a junior academically, two years of eligibility.

It’s unclear how the blanket waiver for COVID-19 — which allows players to not count the 2020 season against their remaining eligibility — will apply for players who transfer, or how it will be handled for non-seniors in terms of roster management beyond the 2021 season. Conceivably, however, Justice could have three years of eligibility at UK if he so desires.

He and his brother join Vito Tisdale, a star defensive back, as former Bowling Green standouts on UK’s roster. Justice gives UK seven in-state commits as part of the 2021 class. Justice was originally part of the 2018 recruiting class, in which Mark Stoops’ staff signed no in-state players; Kentucky offered him in 2016.