UK Football UK’s Mark Stoops hopes for different outcome in second shot at Gator Bowl December 20, 2020 08:32 PM

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, after the Wildcats accepted an invitation to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021, to play North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are 8-3 on the season. UK is 4-6.