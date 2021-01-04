Kentucky All-American Darian Kinnard forgoes NFL Draft to return for 2021 season

University of Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard announced his NFL Draft decision on Monday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

University of Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is coming back for one more season with the Wildcats.

Kinnard, a true junior, announced his decision during a Zoom news conference Monday following Kentucky’s win over N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. has started 24 straight games at right tackle and has played since his first year on campus in 2018. Coming out of high school he was considered a four-star recruit and the 101st top player in the country by 247Sports.

Last week the Associated Press (Third Team), Sporting News (Second Team) and Pro Football Focus (First Team) named Kinnard to their All-America teams following a regular season in which he helped Kentucky generate 187.7 rushing yards per game. Kentucky’s top two running backs as of Monday led the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards per attempt; Chris Rodriguez averaged 6.6 yards per carry while A.J. Rose managed 6.28 per rush.

Kentucky’s “Big Blue Wall” will lose two seniors to the draft in Drake Jackson and Landon Young, but brings back guards Austin Dotson and Kenneth Horsey, both of whom made multiple starts in 2020, and could see senior Luke Fortner choose to return for an extra year of eligibility thanks to a COVID-19 waiver granted by the NCAA. Quintin Wilson, a junior-to-be who played in every game this season, is expected to succeed Jackson at center.

Five UK seniors — receiver Josh Ali, specialist Zach Johnson, defensive back Quandre Mosely, tight end Justin Rigg and defensive back Davonte Robinson — have announced that they will use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility. Juniors Josh Paschal and DeAndre Square, both starters in the last two seasons, also have said they’ll be back in 2021.