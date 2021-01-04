Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

UK Football

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and wife Chantel divorcing

UK football coach Mark Stoops and his wife Chantel announced Monday that they’re getting a divorce.
UK football coach Mark Stoops and his wife Chantel announced Monday that they’re getting a divorce. Alex Slitz Staff file photos

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his wife Chantel are getting divorced.

The couple released a statement through the UK Athletics department Monday afternoon.

“It is very difficult to make an announcement about something that is so personal for our family, however, after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “We realize that we are well-known within the community and feel we need to acknowledge this publicly. We have a deep care and respect for each other and that will continue as our family moves forward. Please be respectful of our family’s privacy during this time.”

Mark and Chantel, who married in 2002, have two sons, Will and Zack. The Stoops have been active in multiple charities around Lexington since arriving in 2013, including The Team Kentucky Fund, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The couple recently became investors in Wm. Tarr Distillery on Manchester Street.

When they moved to Lexington in 2013, the Stoops purchased a home for $1.45 million in the Beaumont neighborhood.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service