University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and wife Chantel divorcing

UK football coach Mark Stoops and his wife Chantel announced Monday that they’re getting a divorce. Staff file photos

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his wife Chantel are getting divorced.

The couple released a statement through the UK Athletics department Monday afternoon.

“It is very difficult to make an announcement about something that is so personal for our family, however, after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “We realize that we are well-known within the community and feel we need to acknowledge this publicly. We have a deep care and respect for each other and that will continue as our family moves forward. Please be respectful of our family’s privacy during this time.”

Mark and Chantel, who married in 2002, have two sons, Will and Zack. The Stoops have been active in multiple charities around Lexington since arriving in 2013, including The Team Kentucky Fund, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The couple recently became investors in Wm. Tarr Distillery on Manchester Street.

When they moved to Lexington in 2013, the Stoops purchased a home for $1.45 million in the Beaumont neighborhood.