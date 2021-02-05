Kentucky adding Penn State quarterback Will Levis to its football roster

Penn State quarterback Will Levis is transferring to the University of Kentucky. Penn State Athletics

Another quarterback will vie for the starting job at Kentucky this fall.

Will Levis, who spent the last three seasons at Penn State, is transferring to UK. If proposed NCAA legislation passes that would allow first-time transfers to play right away at their new school, Levis could have up to three years of eligibility in Lexington (two regular years and a third year of extra eligibility due to the COVID-19 waiver).

“Let’s go Big Blue Nation!” Levis tweeted on Friday. His message also included a Bible verse, 2 Chronicles 15:7 (according to Bible.com, it reads: “But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.”).

A 6-foot-4, 222-pound product of Madison, Conn., Levis was considered a three-star prospect coming out of high school and the No. 2 player in his state. Levis, made two starts with the Nittany Lions and despite limited playing time ended his time there with 399 career rushing yards, good for 10th all-time among Penn State quarterbacks. He was the backup last season to Sean Clifford, a senior from Cincinnati who opted into the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

Levis will not be able to enroll until the summer, meaning Kentucky’s three returning scholarship quarterbacks — Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood and Nik Scalzo — will have a leg up in terms of making their case to be the Wildcats’ signal-caller this fall.

