Kentucky loses one of three receivers who scored last season to transfer portal

Kentucky wide receiver Akeem Hayes (19) is transferring from the program. He had four catches and a touchdown last season. AP

The University of Kentucky’s receiving corps got a little thinner on Thursday.

Akeem Hayes, who would have been a junior academically this fall, is transferring from UK, he shared Thursday on Twitter. Due to the COVID-19 waiver granted by the NCAA, Hayes could have up to three years of eligibility remaining at his destination school (the third year is contingent upon the passing of proposed legislation by the NCAA that calls for all first-time transfers to be immediately eligible).

Hayes recorded four receptions for 54 yards in seven games last season. He had one touchdown, his first as a Wildcat, against Auburn in the season opener. He did not record a catch after Kentucky’s second game of the 2020 season against Mississippi, but finished as one of only three receivers last year who had a touchdown (Josh Ali and Allen Dailey each had one, too).

Would like to thank the University of Kentucky for everything came here made family that I’ll have for rest of my life people I met I’ll always talk to nothing but love for Kentucky with that I’m officially in the transfer portal With 3 years of eligible left pic.twitter.com/PWUOPkFRrO — Akeem Hayes (@_Akeemhayes) February 4, 2021

Hayes, a 5-foot-8, 155-pound receiver, out of Hollywood, Fla., was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school.

UK as part of its 2021 recruiting class signed four high school recruits at wide receiver, including two four-star prospects in Dekel Crowdus and Christian Lewis. It also added a transfer from Nebraska, Wan’Dale Robinson, who was considered a four-star prospect coming out of Western Hills High School.

Hayes is the fifth player to announce a transfer from UK this offseason, following receiver Kalil Branham, defensive back M.J. Devonshire, tight end Nik Ognenovic and quarterback Terry Wilson.