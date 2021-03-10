There will be spring practice, but UK football won’t have a Blue-White game in 2021

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is entering his ninth season in charge of the Wildcats’ football program. SEC Media

Kentucky’s football program for the second straight season will not conduct a Blue-White game at Kroger Field.

UK’s football players will have a more typical spring football practice regiment, though, the school announced Wednesday. The Wildcats will conduct the first of their 15 practice sessions allowed by the NCAA beginning Tuesday and conclude the spring session in mid-April.

This year’s game will not be played due to Kroger Field’s continued operation as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

“Although we won’t have a spring game, we are looking forward to what next season might look like and hopefully that is having full capacity at Kroger Field,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “We can’t wait to feel that energy again. I want to give a special shout-out to everyone working hard to give COVID tests and vaccines at Kroger Field. We appreciate the work they are doing for the people in the Commonwealth.”

Last season’s intrasquad scrimmage, along with most of UK’s spring practice schedule, was called off as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in late March 2020. This year’s spring practice kicks off a little more than a year after UK conducted its final 2020 spring practice on March 12.

UK hosted five home football games throughout the 2020 regular season with attendance capped at about 20 percent of Kroger Field’s capacity. It was one of 10 teams in the Southeastern Conference that played its full 10-game regular season to completion, and finished 5-6 overall following a win over North Carolina State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Fans hoping to get a peak at what UK’s revamped offense will look like under Liam Coen will have to wait until September. Kentucky is scheduled to begin its 2021 season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4. Season-ticket packages are on sale, but UK has not announced any attendance guidelines that will be in effect for the 2020 season.