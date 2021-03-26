Corbin football star ‘can run stride for stride with anyone.’ He’s going to UK.

Treyveon Longmire, a Corbin High School junior, committed to the University of Kentucky football program on Friday.

Kentucky in the last couple of years has made a habit of locking up the state’s best football talent, and it’s now off to a good start as it tries to do the same in 2022.

Treveon Longmire, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete out of Corbin High School, committed to UK during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio on Friday.

Both 247Sports (17th) and Rivals (38th) rank Longmire as one of the top athletes in the country. Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit while 247 has him as a four-star guy; he’s a three-star recruit in that service’s composite ranking.

Kentucky offered Longmire in April 2019, becoming the first Power Five school to do so. He held offers from dozens of schools, among them Florida State, Michigan and Oklahoma, which didn’t start recruiting him until January but has been a loud presence leading up to his commitment.

Most schools, including UK, are recruiting Longmire as a defensive back. Tom Greer, Corbin’s head coach, described him as a “lock-down corner” but said, because of his height, he can play safety as well. It’s possible he could play receiver at the next level as well depending on need.

“I’ll play anywhere they need me, honestly,” Longmire said during his appearance.

Longmore recorded 18 tackles on defense last season for Corbin, which played in the region final. He also caught 21 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 60 yards on 21 carries on offense.

Greer was Corbin’s defensive coordinator when Longmire arrived to the area by way of Ohio in middle school. He was part of a 2022 class that won a middle school state championship game. Greer said Longmire runs “a legit 4.4” 40-yard dash.

“He can run stride for stride with anyone, to be honest with ya,” Greer said. “And he’s a phenomenal young man. Smiles all the time. I don’t know, in our community, that everybody doesn’t love him just because of who he is.”

Recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow has been the leader in Longmire’s recruitment. Longmire “loves him,” Greer says.

“Doing a wonderful job with a recruit is not telling them everything they want to hear,” Greer said. “At some point you’ve got to say, ‘Young man, here’s all the good and here’s the bad,’ and I think Coach Marrow does a great job with that. Some of these places out here, everything’s just sunshine and roses, and it’s really not.”

Longmire is the third player to commit to Kentucky as part of the 2022 recruiting class, following Michigan standout Jeremiah Caldwell (also a four-star athlete, per 247Sports) and Andre Stewart, a three-star cornerback from Georgia.

Kentucky is recruiting another Corbin player, too, though not in the 2022 class. Dakota Patterson is a 6-3, 210-pound receiver whom 247Sports ranks as the No. 94 recruit in the 2023 class. UK offered him in the midst of his freshmen season with the Redhounds in 2019, and he’s since reported offers from Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia.