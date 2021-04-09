Kentucky’s Gavin Wimsatt, nation’s top undecided quarterback, picks Rutgers

Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt looked for running room during a play against Frederick Douglass in the Class 5A state semifinals in Owensboro on Dec. 11, 2020. Owenboro won 28-27. Owensboro Times

Gavin Wimsatt, an Owensboro High School standout and one of the nation’s highest-ranked quarterbacks, has committed to Rutgers.

Wimsatt selected the Scarlet Knights from a final list of schools that also included Kentucky, Notre Dame and Cincinnati, believed to be the next-closest suitors for his services. He will be a senior this fall at Owensboro.

He announced his decision via a video posted on Twitter on Friday.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate Wimsatt as a four-star prospect, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country and as the top-ranked recruit in Kentucky. He joins a 2022 recruiting class at Rutgers that already includes three other four-star prospects, and he becomes the highest-ranked recruit of what as of Friday was a top-10 class in the country.

Coaches can’t comment on high school players until they’re signed, but Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow tweeted the following soon after Wimsatt’s announcement.

“BBN you win some and you loose some I wish every player I recruited nothing but the best. This will be one of the best classes @UKCoachStoops will sign since we been here. Go Big Blue.” (sic)

Wimsatt’s decision means that the state’s top-ranked recruit will leave Kentucky for the fifth time in the last sixth years. Frederick Douglass’ Jager Burton signed with UK as part of the 2021 recruiting class, ending a streak of four straight cycles in which the state’s most sought-after recruit left the state.

Wan’Dale Robinson, who initially committed to Kentucky before signing with Nebraska, and who transferred to UK in January, was among those four players.