UK leans on country’s best hitter as it works out kinks. ‘It’s awesome to watch.’

After setting a program record for consecutive wins with its 19-0 start to the 2021 campaign, Kentucky’s softball team finds itself in something of a lull.

UK prior to its last two outings — a 5-1 win at Auburn, their first there since 2012, and a 6-5 victory over Louisville in extra innings Wednesday night at John Cropp Stadium — had split its last 20 games, beginning with a pair of 3-1 losses at Florida in mid-March. The Wildcats claimed two of three over Alabama two weeks after that, but have since lost three more Southeastern Conference series (Tennessee, Georgia and Auburn) and find themselves sitting eighth overall in the conference.

Kentucky, ranked No. 14 nationally and sitting 31-10 overall (6-9 SEC), has three series left to improve its standing prior to the SEC Tournament, slated to start May 11 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The toughest remaining opponent on its schedule, No. 17 LSU, comes to Lexington on Friday; the Tigers have won four of their five SEC weekends.

The resilience UK demonstrated against Louisville must be channeled for the remainder of the season in order for it to regain the composure it had out of the gate. After an empty first inning, the Cardinals took the lead on a first-pitch home run in the top of the second and never trailed until a flyout by Lauren Johnson pushed across the walk-off score for the Wildcats in the ninth frame. Johnson also was responsible for the tying RBI in the bottom of the seventh, the third time UK was able to even the score after U of L went ahead.

“We proved that no matter what we’re gonna keep fighting and keep scratching some runs in,” Johnson said. “I think that builds really big confidence in our team going into the home stretch of the season.”

Kentucky outfielder Jaci Babbs (14) scores the game-winning run past Louisville catcher Rebecca Chung (37) on Wednesday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fixes

Head coach Rachel Lawson attributes some of UK’s shakiness in recent weeks to her insistence on tinkering with the lineup.

One example prompted by injury: star slugger Mallory Peyton was hit in the hand by a pitch during the Alabama series and missed two and a half weeks. Louisville was her second game back in the hitting order, and about midway through she was pulled out.

“She doesn’t really get to take a lot of cuts so I probably jumped her into the four spot too early,” Lawson said. “I think Rylea Smith does a great job in the nine hole. Today I kept her out knowing I would have to put her up a little bit higher, but I’ve got to find her a home where she’s most comfortable and she can get it done.

“That’s the thing, I keep changing the lineup around and I’ve just really gotta settle on one. That’s huge.”

Lawson was pleased that her team continued to respond as Louisville applied pressure, and that it performed better across the board as the game lengthened rather than the reverse happening, but a few near-errors throughout that were scored as hits for Louisville could have been prevented, and would have nullified the need for an extra-inning rally.

That’s the other thing she wants to see ironed out as UK tries to re-ascend.

“Those are plays that have to be made or you’re not going to go very far in the postseason,” Lawson said. “I would like to see us get a lot faster on defense. First we’ve got to solidify and not make mistakes, but soon we’re gonna have to start playing the game at another level or great teams that have great players are gonna be able to pick us apart.”

Kentucky pitcher Autumn Humes improved her record to 15-5 after relieving Grace Baalman after three innings in UK’s 6-5 win over Louisville on Wednesday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kayla Kowalik

One advantage Kentucky has over the rest of the country is the presence of Kayla Kowalik at the top of its order. The junior is one of five women batting .500 or better, and her .534 average through Wednesday leads the nation. She has 78 hits in 146 at-bats with 11 home runs, nine doubles, six triples and is in the midst of a school-record setting 21-game hit streak; the only national record listed by the NCAA is that of the all-time leader, Coastal Carolina’s Sara Graziano, who had a hit in 43 straight games from April 8, 1993, through March 24 of the next year.

Kowalik struck out once against Louisville, just her 13th on the year. She singled her next time up in the ninth, allowing Jaci Babbs to move into scoring position for what would become the winning run, and finished 3-for-5 on the night.

“I was actually telling our athletic trainer this, ‘cause I have been so fortunate in my last few weeks playing softball, that I don’t get on and suddenly I’m very frustrated,” Kowalik said. “It’s like, ‘What is going on?’ when I didn’t even have a bad day. It’s all about grounding myself and making sure I approach the next at-bat, which I did.”

Lawson said at this point she doesn’t have to coach Kowalik, UK’s starting catcher, as much as she just offers tips and guidance. She’s in awe of what she’s doing.

“She has her routine, she has her system, she knows what she wants to do,” Lawson said. “She really is one of the best players in the country and it’s awesome to watch. And it’s fun to see the lineup turn over ‘cause you’re wondering what Kayla’s gonna do next. I can’t say enough about what a great player she is.”

Next series

No. 17 LSU at No. 14 Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; noon Sunday

TV: SEC Network Plus (game one); ESPN2 (games two and three)