Predictions: Who will start for Kentucky’s defense when 2021 kicks off?

Spring ball was something of a mixed bag for Kentucky’s defense.

Its veterans, across the board, were more vocal and demonstrated the consistency needed to continue carrying a unit whose play has frequently kept the Wildcats in games when their offense has offered struggled. But several questions remain about the players behind them, particularly in the defensive front seven, where most of the available bodies boast big recruiting résumés but little on-field experience in the college ranks.

Kentucky’s going to need them to play, and might even call upon several to start this fall. Let’s take a stab at figuring out who’s going to line up against Louisiana-Monroe come September.

Defensive line

Marquan McCall, dubbed “Bully” throughout his time at Kentucky, steps into the nose guard void left by Quinton Bohanna, whom he spelled often over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 379-pound brute exhibited maturity in the spring that should serve to make the transition in the middle easier for the Wildcats. Josh Paschal will again anchor things on the end; the Wildcats’ most flexible big man was a frequent subject of adoration from peers and coaches in the spring, and if at full health for all of 2021 should vie for All-SEC consideration. The primary tackle spot will likely be Octavious Oxendine’s to lose; the North Hardin product played in only three games as a true freshman last season but he has shed some weight (he’s at 295, down about 25 pounds) and will start the ushering in of a heralded 2020 defensive line crop into the Cats’ true rotation.

Outside linebackers

Defensive coordinator Brad White thinks Jordan Wright has the ability to be a season-defining difference-maker for the Wildcats this fall. “When he’s healthy and his body feels good, he can be as dominant a player that’s on our team,” White said. He’ll mostly be at the “Sam,” or strongside, slot primarily manned by Jamar “Boogie” Watson the last couple of seasons. His versatility will continue to make him a viable Jack (hybrid) linebacker in alignments that call for it, but K.D. McDaniel (a 6-2, 250-pound sophomore who has played in nine games to date) probably takes more of those snaps unless J.J. Weaver is 100-percent recovered from ACL surgery; the Moore High School standout was an emerging star prior to suffering that injury against Florida.

Middle linebackers

DeAndre Square provides incredible stability at a position that has lacked much of it over the last few seasons. He has started 22 games, played in 36, and displayed a greater sense of leadership over the entire defense this spring; UK will be just fine with him at Will (weakside) if he plays to the level he has played before, but a big upswing would help distract from the fact that there’s currently no clear answer as to who will start opposite him. Trevin Wallace, a true freshman who has yet to enroll but is much-hyped, might have the raw talent to start right away, but he’ll need to have added good weight since his high school season ended and developed a strong understanding of what Kentucky’s trying to achieve in order to take the job outright. For now it’s safest to pencil in Marquez Bembry, a junior who started twice last year after converting from outside backer, in that spot.

Safety

Given its breadth and depth of talent, don’t be surprised if Kentucky at times trots out as many as five defensive backs; several experienced veterans — Tyrell Ajian and Yusuf Corker, who should most often be on the field from that lot — combined with a “gotta-get-him-on-the-field”-level talent like Vito Tisdale will encourage “Big Nickel” concepts to take hold often, and should help UK maximize its deep bench in the secondary while mitigating depth concerns elsewhere in the defense.

Cornerback

Carrington Valentine was a little up-and-down in practice at times but responded well to challenges throughout the spring, and he should start in the boundary position after some impressive snaps as a true freshman. Cedrick Dort will reclaim a starting job on the opposite side after making a personal sacrifice, in terms of playing time, due to the infusion of Kelvin Joseph into the secondary; he has played in more games than any other corner on Kentucky’s roster.

Special teams

Walk-on Matt Ruffolo came back for the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, indicating that he’s likely to continue kicking PATs and field goals for the Wildcats, with Chance Poore continuing kickoffs. All-world punter Max Duffy is gone but another Australian, newcomer Wilson Berry, is likely to start booting those this fall. There are a host of options in the return game, but Zach Johnson — a former walk-on who also opted into the extra year — has been deployed most often as a kick returner and there’s probably no reason to mess with that, though Wan’Dale Robinson mentioned in the spring that he has been working with the kick-return team (he didn’t return any last year for Nebraska but fielded 11 for 236 return yards in 2019). Josh Ali accounted for UK’s six punt returns last year, but I’d wager a younger guy like Mike Drennen ends up getting a little field time to snatch up those limited opportunities.