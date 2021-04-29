NFL mock draft roundup: When and where will Kentucky star Jamin Davis go?

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) is widely projected to be a first-round selection on Thursday. AP

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis has been a rising star leading up to the draft. Excitement about the junior hasn’t dampened with the first round upon us Thursday night.

What do the latest — in many cases, final — first-round mock drafts shared by analysts have to say about Davis and where he’s going? Let’s take a gander.

The Athletic

Selected: No. 28 (first round) by New Orleans Saints

Analysis from Dan Brugler available via a subscription to The Athletic.

CBS Sports

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns

Analysis (Ryan Wilson): “Our colleague Pete Prisco thinks Davis is the best linebacker in this class and while we’re not willing to go that far, he’s a legit first-round talent who has only been a starter for one year at Kentucky. The upside is enormous.”

The Draft Scout

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns

Analysis (Corey Seeley): “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Cleveland explore a receiver here, but Jamin Davis comes with a enormous upside and can help progress an already improving defense.”

ESPN

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns (projected by Mel Kiper Jr.); No. 29 (first round) by Green Bay Packers (projected by Todd McShay); No. 28 by New Orleans Saints (projected by NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett)

Analysis from Kiper and McShay available via ESPN+.

Analysis (Triplett): “Coach Sean Payton identified cornerback as the Saints’ biggest remaining need last week. But none of the top four prospects came anywhere close to falling in this mock. So they fill another glaring hole instead — a linebacker to pair alongside All-Pro Demario Davis. The 6-foot-4, 234-pounder started for one year at Kentucky, but he made the most of it with three interceptions and averaging around 10 tackles per game. He has the size and athleticism to defend the run and drop back in coverage as an every-down player. Multiple receivers and DEs could also tempt New Orleans in this spot.”

NBC Sports Edge

Selected: No. 36 (second round) by Miami Dolphins

Author Thor Nystrom didn’t provide player breakdowns, but did show player comparisons. Davis’ NFL comp was Willie Gay, a former Mississippi State standout drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Newsday

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns

Analysis (Bob Glauber): “The Browns’ offense seems set for now, so adding to an already reliable defense makes sense.”





New York Post

Selected: No. 17 (first round) by Las Vegas Raiders

Analysis (Steve Serby): “A 6-3, 234-pounder with 4.47 speed and a 42-inch vertical fills a need for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.”

NFL.com

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns (projected by Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein); No. 32 (first round) by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (projected by Charles Davis and Peter Schrager)

Analysis (Jeremiah): “The Browns need more speed and athleticism at linebacker. Davis provides both.”

Analysis (Zierlein): “The Browns could add another edge rusher at this spot or look toward Alabama DT Christian Barmore, but Davis plays with excellent speed on scrapes and would improve the Browns’ cover talent at linebacker.”

Analysis (Davis): “The Buccaneers could go in any direction they choose, but they remember that their defense led the way in the Super Bowl. Davis’ speed, smarts and ball-hawking are exactly what the organization seeks.”

Analysis (Schrager): “Tampa Bay could take anyone here. Every team I’ve spoken with seems to see Davis as a first-rounder. Let’s drop him in a room that already has Lavonte David and Devin White.”

Pro Football Focus

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns

Analysis (Michael Renner): “Davis is a one-year wonder who blew up in his lone year as a starter this past season. It’s worth asking why it took until his redshirt junior year to gain that starting role, but he played exceptionally well against the run, producing an 87.5 grade in that regard. He’s got the speed (4.4-second 40 at his pro day) to develop in coverage, as well.”

Pro Football Network

Selected: No. 19 (first round) by Washington Football Team

Analysis (Dalton Miller): “Jamin Davis stood out the minute I saw him turn and burn up the seam against Kyle Pitts. His stock seemingly skyrocketed from a player who maybe goes early Day 2 to a projected first-round pick with his athletic performance at the Kentucky Pro Day. Davis is an upside pick, but behind that defensive line, he should find many wide-open lanes to attack for impact plays.”

The Ringer

Davis is not selected in Danny Kelly’s first-round mock but he’s considered the No. 45 overall prospect on his “Big Board,” meaning he’d probably have him as a second-round selection.

Analysis (Kelly): Rangy, hard-hitting linebacker with instincts, exceptional closing speed, and a wide tackle radius to bring down his target.

Sporting News

Selected: No. 71 (third round) by Denver Broncos

Analysis (Vinnie Iyer): “Vic Fangio needs an active inside defender who has natural coverage skills and quickness to get everywhere against the run.”

Underdog Fantasy

Selected: No. 19 (first round) by Washington Football Team

Analysis (Josh Norris): “Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney have a long history of athletic linebackers being difference makers on that side of the ball.”

USA Today

Selected: No. 26 (first round) by Cleveland Browns

Analysis (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz): “A breakout junior season rocketed Davis squarely into the first-round conversation. Cleveland’s crew of linebackers is underwhelming, and the 6-3, 234-pound defender’s coverage prowess would be a real asset to the unit.”