2021 Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team revealed by Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame

UK defensive end Josh Paschal was named to the 2021 All-Commonwealth Team on Friday. bsimms@herald-leader.com

The 2021 Kentucky Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team was revealed Friday.

Presented annually by the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and Community Trust Bank, the All-Commonwealth Team is a pre-season recognition of players who’ve demonstrated leadership ability on and off the field for their collegiate teams, and encompasses all levels at which the sport is played, not just the NCAA.

The list “represents the best college football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer,” Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive Director Frank Minnifield wrote in a news release.

All players honored will be recognized during this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 25. That event will be broadcast live on ABC-36 throughout Central Kentucky.

Below are this year’s honorees, listed in alphabetical order of their respective school.

Campbellsville: Jon Carrothers, Tate Pringle.

Centre College: Cole Arendsen, Patric Edwards, Jordan Gunter, Oliver Hunter.

Cumberlands: Justin Clark, Logan Mann, Jeremiah McKibben, Brad Montgomery.

Eastern Kentucky: Quinten Floyd, Matthew Jackson, Tucker Schroeder, Matt Wilcox Jr.

Georgetown College: Darius Barbour, Jake Johnson, Rob Sheffield, D.J. White.

Kentucky Christian: La’Kel Aaron, Tyquan Fleming, Anthony Grant, Brendan Ray.

Kentucky: Yusuf Corker, Luke Fortner, Zach Johnson, Josh Paschal.

Kentucky State: Jimmy Edmonds, DeVon McCoy, Jaylen Myers, Brett Sylve.

Kentucky Wesleyan College: Wiley Cain, Ian Francisco, Jalen Humphrey, Ramond Jackson.

Lindsey Wilson College: LJ Bowman, Jaylen Boyd, Cameron Dukes, Joe Gressette.

Louisville: C.J. Avery, Kei’Trel Clark, Malik Cunningham, Jalen Mitchell.

Morehead State: Issiah Aguero, Cameron Barrett, Andrew Foster, Vaughn Taylor.

Murray State: LaMartez Brooks, Marcis Floyd, Levin Nesler, Eric Samuta.

Pikeville: Welee Neace, Alex Shelton, Cedric Thomas, Alex Thurza.

Thomas More: Justin Durham, Elijah Jouett, Brian Manning, David Sandlin Jr.

Union College: Dalton Crook, Laron Mugashe, Jase Polley, Domonique Thomas.

Western Kentucky: Omari Alexander, Demetrius Cain, Cole Spencer.