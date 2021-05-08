UK wide receivers coach arrested for DUI, speeding in northern Kentucky

Jovon Bouknight has been the UK wide receivers coach since the 2020 season. UK Athletics

Jovon Bouknight, an assistant football coach at the University of Kentucky, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenton County.

Per Kenton County public records, Bouknight was charged with speeding 26 miles per hour or greater over the speed limit, possession of an open alcoholic beverage contain in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. He was booked at 3:56 a.m. by the Erlanger Police Department and released at 12:43 p.m. Saturday on a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 14. UK is aware of the arrest and handling the matter internally, a UK spokeswoman said.

Bouknight was hired to coach UK’s wide receivers ahead of the 2020 season. His previous stops included a year Oregon (2019), Texas Tech (2018) and Utah State, where he coached for 11 years after a standout playing career at Wyoming, for whom he was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2005.

Bouknight is under contract wit UK for two seasons, over which he is set to make a combined total of $660,000, including a slight raise ($340,000) in his second year, set to begin July 1. That contract includes the following ethics clause relating to “cause” in the consideration of possible early termination:

“Cause shall include material misconduct, moral turpitude, or a pattern of unprofessional or unsportsmanlike behavior, insubordination, refusal, neglect or failure to render services or otherwise fulfill completely the duties and obligations established in this Agreement. Cause includes neglect or willful conduct which the Director of Athletics concludes violates the University’s Human Resources Policy and Procedures/Administrative Regulation (HRP&P AR), SEC Rules and Regulations, the NCAA’s Constitution or the NCAA Operating Bylaws, especially those pertaining to Ethical Conduct.”

Per the contract, UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart has the right to suspend, with or without pay, Bouknight pending an investigation.