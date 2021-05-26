‘Great times at Kroger Field.’ UK plans return to full football capacity this fall.

The University of Kentucky is ready to fill Kroger Field this fall.

As COVID-19 fades from the scene, fans will be allowed not only to buy all the football tickets they want but partake once again in all the game-day traditions and activities the pandemic prevented last fall.

The school announced Wednesday afternoon that, based on updated guidance from local and national authorities concerning the coronavirus, it plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity. Last season, crowds were limited to 20 percent of normal or about 12,000 in the 61,000-seat stadium

“Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that Coach (Mark) Stoops is putting together, we couldn’t be more eager for the upcoming season,” UK Director of Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release. “With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we’re planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall.”

Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the 2021 season can visit UKFootballTix.com to view ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at $199. Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1).

Kentucky’s mini-packs — which offer tickets to select home games — will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

Kentucky, which finished 5-6 in 2020 and defeated North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl, will play seven home games this fall.

Last season, fans were not allowed to tailgate and were required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines at games. The stadium was filled with hand-sanitizing stations.

Kentucky was able to return to the field for spring practice in 2021 but canceled its annual Blue-White Game because Kroger Field was being used by the state as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

2021 UK football schedule

(Home games in all capital letters)

Sept. 4: LOUISIANA MONROE

Sept. 11: MISSOURI

Sept. 18: CHATTANOOGA

Sept. 25: At South Carolina

Oct. 2: FLORIDA

Oct. 9: LSU

Oct. 16: At Georgia

Oct. 23: No game

Oct. 30: At Mississippi State

Nov. 6: TENNESSEE

Nov. 13: At Vanderbilt

Nov. 20: NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 27: At Louisville