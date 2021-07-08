Do you believe in second chances? UK lands transfer from LSU looking for fresh start.

Dare Rosenthal, a former starter at LSU who entered the transfer portal after reportedly violating team rules, announced Thursday he’ll play at Kentucky. LSU Athletics

The NCAA transfer portal dropped a gift into Kentucky’s lap on Thursday — assuming things work out as planned.

Dare Rosenthal, a starter at left tackle for then-defending national champion LSU last season, announced he will transfer to UK.

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound junior-to-be from Ferriday, La., entered the transfer portal last week after repeatedly violating school policies at LSU.

“My decision was not based on my athleticism alone,” Rosenthal said in a statement on Twitter in which he called leaving LSU “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

Rosenthal said his transfer choice “was based on me attending the university that I believe can help mold and shape me into a better man and help me reach my full potential on the field.”

Rosenthal referenced a previous LSU transfer who made good at Kentucky in helping him decide. Defensive back Kelvin Joseph transferred to UK, sat out one season, played one season then was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“After witnessing UK help a former teammate of mine and considering the experience and success of their offensive line (the Big Blue Wall) it was an easy decision to make,” Rosenthal’s statement said.

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron did not disclose the nature of Rosenthal’s disciplinary problems.

“He had some personal situations that he had to take care of,” Orgeron told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser when Rosenthal entered the transfer portal. “It was a hard decision for him, but we wish him the best. We’re going to miss him.”

Rosenthal played in seven games and started five for LSU at left tackle last season and missed three due to suspension. He started three games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 for the Tigers’ national championship team after switching from the defensive line to the offensive line.

Rosenthal was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school as a defensive tackle.

Assuming Rosenthal’s off-the-field issues do not get in the way of his eligibility at Kentucky, it’s possible the junior could become an immediate contributor.

“I look forward to changing the narrative and my new journey at UK! Rosenthal said. “I you believe in second chances, throw up your X! Let’s go!”