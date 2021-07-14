UK softball gets big boost with addition of three-time Kentucky state champ

Former Scott County High School softball standout Kennedy Sullivan announced Wednesday that she’s transferring to UK from Western Kentucky. Twitter (@kennedysull1van)

The University of Kentucky softball team significantly bolstered its pitching staff on Wednesday.

Kennedy Sullivan, a senior-to-be who played the last three seasons at Western Kentucky University, announced via Twitter that she will be playing for UK next season. Sullivan will be immediately eligible, and due to the COVID-19 waiver could play up to two years for the Wildcats.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to be a Wildcat!!!” Sullivan wrote in her social-media post.

Sullivan was a three-time state champion at Scott County High School, and was the starting pitcher for its 2016 and 2018 championship clubs, and allowed less than one run per game in each of her final three prep seasons (she finished with a 0.24 ERA as a senior). Sullivan was not named Miss Softball, but only because she happened to graduate the same year as another dominant pitcher, Montana Fouts (now Alabama’s ace).

Sullivan, who was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team last season, finished with a 2.40 ERA and a 9-0 record in 19 appearances (13 starts) for WKU in 2021. She gave up the fewest hits (44), had the second-fewest earned runs (24) and the lowest opponents’ batting average (.180) of any Hilltopper last season.

SULLIVAN WALKS IT OFF AGAINST NO. 7 KENTUCKY! pic.twitter.com/aG7XjpxqQ4 — WKU Softball (@WKUSoftball) March 25, 2021 I’m so excited to announce that I will be continuing my softball and academic career at the University of Kentucky I’m so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to be a Wildcat!!! #BBN pic.twitter.com/2f7hhCEbDg — Kennedy Sullivan (@kennedysull1van) July 14, 2021

She’s no slouch at the plate, either: Sullivan was Western’s second-leading hitter last season (.358) and led the team with 14 home runs and 49 RBI. UK got a memorable taste of her home-plate skills a few months ago; in March she drove in the winning run with a two-out, walk-off double in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Wildcats, then ranked No. 7 in the country.

Kennedy Sullivan gave up the fewest hits (44) and had the second-fewest earned runs (24) among WKU softball pitchers last season. WKU Athletics

Sullivan instantly becomes the most seasoned pitcher on the Wildcats’ roster. Autumn Humes, Kentucky’s primary starter from last season, was a fifth-year senior who took advantage of the COVID-19 waiver; senior Grace Baalman, the only other UK player who made double-digit starts in 2021, is not using the waiver.

Underclassmen Gayan Sloan, Stephanie Schoonover, Tatum Spangler and Miranda Stoddard combined for 11 starts and 38 appearances in 2021. Stoddard led that group in appearances (19) while Spangler led with six starts.

Senior Lauren Johnson, a former standout for Daviess County High School, is returning for another season under the COVID-19 waiver. Catcher Kayla Kowalik, who led the nation in hitting last season, will also be a senior in 2022.