Preseason All-SEC media vote: UK respected in East, five Cats named All-SEC

Chris Rodriguez was named to the preseason All-SEC media team on Friday. SEC Media

Kentucky’s earning some respect across the Southeastern Conference. Just look at this year’s All-SEC preseason media voting results, released Friday morning.

UK was picked to finish third in the Eastern Division, behind Georgia and Florida, the school’s highest preseason position since the league went to a divisional format in 1992. The Wildcats were selected by two voters to win the East, and were one of five teams outside of the top challengers — Alabama and Georgia — to receive a single vote to win the SEC Championship this fall.

Offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, an All-America player last season, was one of five Wildcats named to the All-SEC squad. He was UK’s only first-team representative, and one of three players named on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Chris Rodriguez, who led the league in rushing average (6.6 yards per game) last season, and lineman Luke Fortner, a fifth-year senior who’s started 23 straight games, were both named to the Third Team offense.

Josh Paschal was named to the Second-Team defense. Paschal, a defensive end, is entering his fifth season and has 25 starts under his belt.

Defensive back Yusuf Corker was named to the Third-Team defense. Corker was UK’s second-leading tackler a year ago with 77 and is set to reclaim a starting role in the defense.

You can view the complete preseason All-SEC media selections on the league website.