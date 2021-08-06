Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops confident that Wildcats will meet SEC vaccination mark

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops argues a call during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky football team is making progress in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Head coach Mark Stoops spoke Friday during the football team’s annual media day, which precedes the start of fall camp.

“I do feel like we’ll reach the goal that the league has set,” said Stoops. The team is in a “strong position” in terms of the vaccination process, but he didn’t share a specific percentage rate.

During his appearance at the Southeastern Conference’s annual media event, Stoops said UK had “a ways to go” in terms of vaccinations. As of late July, only six of the league’s 14 programs had reached an 80 percent or higher vaccinate rate. Teams whose rate is 85 percent or higher do not have to regularly undergo testing for COVID-19.

Chris Rodriguez, UK’s top running back and a preseason All-SEC selection by multiple outlets, earlier this week tweeted that he was getting the COVID-19 vaccine because he wanted to be sure he was available to play every game. Rodriguez missed two games last season due to UK’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Stoops echoed comments from the SEC media appearance, describing COVID-19 vaccinations as a personal, individual choice that the program will continue to educate its players about.