Kentucky football player Vito Tisdale on probation for marijuana possession

Vito Tisdale starred at Bowling Green High School before playing at Kentucky.

University of Kentucky football player Vito Tisdale, one of six players on the team charged in Fayette County, is currently on probation for an unrelated charge in his hometown.

Tisdale on July 28 pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Warren County District Court. Marijuana possession in Kentucky is a Class B misdemeanor subject to jail time of up to 45 days, to which Tisdale was sentenced. That sentencing was probated for 24 months.

The guilty plea was in response to a July 2 citation. According to the citation, Tisdale “disregarded the stop sign at the intersection” of two streets in Bowling Green. “Upon making contact with Tisdale” an officer wrote, “I detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. I also observed marijuana shake in his lap.”

A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the discovery of a “bud of marijuana” in the cup holder of Tisdale’s vehicle. He was cited and released.

On Thursday, Tisdale was one of six UK players charged in Fayette County with burglary stemming from a March 6 incident at a private residence. Additionally, Tisdale was charged with wanton endangerment.

Following UK’s first intrasquad scrimmage on Aug. 14, head coach Mark Stoops was asked about the play of Tisdale, a four-star recruit out of high school.

“All players are different with the way they learn, the way they play, the way they act,” Stoops said with a laugh. “He’s definitely a live one, and he plays that way. I think you guys can see that. It’s not in a bad way. But sometimes off the field you gotta make sure he’s in line as well. He’s been no issues. He’s getting better and can be a really good football player.”

On Saturday, head coach Mark Stoops addressed the ongoing legal issues facing some of his players, whom he says were held out of team activities for a period of 11 weeks prior to the completion of a student conduct review by the the university in June.

“Every situation’s different and you’re always concerned when things happen to people,” Stoops said. “They’re all human beings. Human beings aren’t perfect. When those things happen, we address it and try to improve, and continue to move forward.”

