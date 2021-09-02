Ex-Cat Terry Wilson matches career touchdown mark in debut for New Mexico

Terry Wilson New Mexico Athletics

New Mexico-Houston Baptist wasn’t the most exciting college football game on a relatively packed Thursday night schedule, but it did have a big Kentucky connection.

Former UK quarterback Terry Wilson was named the starter for New Mexico early in fall camp, and on Thursday delivered the goods: Wilson finished 21 of 27 for 179 yards and three touchdown passes in the Lobos’ 27-17 season-opening win over the Huskies.

Wilson’s touchdown total equaled his career high; he threw for three TDs in a game once at UK, against Louisville in a 56-10 win in 2018, his first year as the Wildcats’ starter.

Wilson, who left Kentucky as the only player in school history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, added 54 yards on nine carries Thursday. He also caught a pass for five yards.

“They’re very excited that I have experience and that I can come in and help teach these guys things that they haven’t learned, and show them, ‘Hey, this is what it takes to win football games,’” Wilson told the Herald-Leader in a preseason interview. “I’m very excited about that. I take pride in helping those guys out and just taking my knowledge from what I learned at Kentucky and pouring it into these guys. It’s a lot of good.”

Wilson was 17-8 as a starter at UK, finishing second in career wins as a starting quarterback (behind Andre Woodson, 19).

Youngstown State

Former Kentucky wide receiver Bryce Oliver caught the first touchdown pass for Youngstown State in its 44-41 overtime victory against Incarnate Word on Thursday.

Oliver, who transferred from UK following the 2020 season, finished with 15 yards on two receptions for the Penguins, who trailed 41-38 with 39 seconds to play before driving 52 yards for successful 41-yard field goal attempt by Colt McFadden as time expired in regulation. A 27-yard field goal by McFadden sealed the deal in Youngstown State’s favor.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Penguins travel to Michigan State next Saturday.

Drive #1 - 5-yard TD pass from Crenshaw to Oliver.



Drive #2 - 3-yard TD run by Crenshaw.



YSU 14, UIW 0 | 4:34 - 1st#GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/519lSMxfiK — Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) September 2, 2021