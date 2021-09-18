UK Football

Four-star linebacker Tyreese Fearbry commits to Kentucky over Penn State, Auburn

Tyrese Fearbry
Tyrese Fearbry Twitter (@FearbryTyreese)

Kentucky’s harrowing win over Chattanooga wasn’t its only victory on Saturday.

Tyreese Fearbry, a four-star edge rusher out of Pittsburgh, committed to the University of Kentucky a few hours after the Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season.

Fearbry is considered a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He has reported offers from Auburn, Penn State and Pittsburgh, among many others, and was considered a Pittsburgh lean by 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” predictions prior to his commitment.

Rivals tabs him as the No. 18 player in the country at his position and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 196 player in the nation. Fearbry originally committed to Penn State in July but reopened his recruitment in the same month.

He is the second edge rusher to commit to UK as part of the 2022 class, joining Keaten Wade, a four-star prospect out of Tennessee. Fearbry is the sixth commitment of the class to be considered a four-star recruit by at least one service.

