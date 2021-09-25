Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 16-10 win against South Carolina

The University of Kentucky football team defeated South Carolina 16-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in league play. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 2, when it plays at home against Florida at 6 p.m.

Next game

Florida at Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

TV: ESPN

Records: Florida 3-1 (1-1 SEC); Kentucky 4-0 (2-0 SEC)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

