All charges dismissed against six UK football players involved in frat party fight

A legal matter that has kept six University of Kentucky football players away from the program since fall camp has been resolved.

A grand jury dismissed all burglary charges on Tuesday against six players — RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams — who were originally indicted in late August. The grand jury also dismissed a wanton endangerment charge that been filed against Tisdale.

All six players pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned on their charges in Fayette District Court in late August.

The charges were placed on the players about five months after an altercation at a frat party near UK’s campus. Student conduct records obtained by the Herald-Leader showed alcohol and racial slurs “played a significant role” in the escalation of the altercation.

The players were allegedly told they weren’t welcome at the party, according to court and student conduct records. Racial slurs were allegedly directed at some of the players, who left but later returned with more people. They allegedly forced their way into the home and got into a fight that ended with multiple people injured.

Some people attending the party said females were hit during the fight, according to student conduct records. Tisdale was charged with wanton endangerment because he was accused of bringing a gun and pointing it at people.

A student conduct review was conducted to figure out who violated UK student policies. Ten individuals were charged with at least one student conduct violation. Six people were found not responsible for any of their respective university charges.

Some of the student conduct violations were related to UK’s COVID-19 policies. The fraternity throwing the party, Alpha Sigma Phi, was placed on probation after the university discovered the frat broke several university rules.

No gun was found on a person even though Tisdale was accused of having one, according to available police reports. All reports of “a gun or guns” were hearsay, so the UK hearing board determined that “there was not a preponderance of evidence to say with certainty that (the football player) had a gun.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The six players have been suspended from the football team since the charges were announced. UK football head coach Mark Stoops previously said he was going to let the legal process “play out” before bringing the players back.

The players’ attorneys previously declined to comment on the charges.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 2:02 PM.