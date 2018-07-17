Kentucky basketball star Dontaie Allen elevated to top-50 status in national rankings

Pendleton County basketball star Dontaie Allen’s charge up the national rankings has begun.
Allen — a 6-foot-6 wing player who lit up the Under Armour Challenge last week — was elevated to the No. 46 overall spot in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com on Tuesday. He was not included in that website’s Top 150 national rankings going into last week.
Since leading the Under Armour Challenge in scoring — and finishing in the top five in rebounding and assists — Allen has picked up new scholarship offers from Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Illinois and Saint Louis. He’s also continuing to generate interest from UK, which could extend a scholarship offer in the future.
Allen’s new position in the Rivals.com rankings places him just one spot behind UK commitment DJ Jeffries, the No. 46 player in the country. National analyst Corey Evans, who scouted Allen at the Under Armour Challenge, told the Herald-Leader last week that he would be due for a bump in the rankings.
“He’s a 6-foot-6 wing that can play the ‘2’ through ‘4’ on offense,” Evans said. “He can get to his spot any time he wants, which is impressive for not being an elite-level athlete. I think his IQ for the game is above par. He can play-make when he needs to. But I think it’s his three-level scoring skills that stand out the most.
“He definitely has the ability to comprehend the time and place to shoot the right jump shot. He doesn’t force the issue when a double-team is there. Just making the right decisions that he does in a half-court setting against a half-court defense, that stands out to me. He doesn’t turn the ball over — and for having the ball in his hands so much — that’s impressive.”
247Sports had Allen at No. 151 overall going into last week — the only major recruiting service that had him ranked nationally — and national analyst Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader on Monday that the Kentucky native would move into the Top 100 in the next 247Sports update.
The last Kentucky high school player to end up in the Top 50 national rankings on Rivals.com was the class of 2011’s Chane Behanan, a Cincinnati native who wrapped up his career at Bowling Green and later signed with Louisville.
