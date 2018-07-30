Calipari loses one commitment, but experts say more good times are near for UK recruiting

Just about the same time DJ Jeffries announced Monday that he was no longer committed to Kentucky — setting off a wave of Crystal Ball picks in favor of Memphis — national recruiting analysts were weighing in on another UK target.

Pendleton County wing Dontaie Allen is scheduled to visit Lexington on Wednesday, but recruiting experts aren’t waiting around to see how that trip goes to make their predictions. The Cats are clearly viewed as the favorite.

247Sports national analysts Brian Snow, who has been tracking Allen’s recruitment all year, Evan Daniels and Jerry Meyer all logged pro-UK predictions on Allen’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page Monday afternoon. These were the first Crystal Ball picks in favor of the Wildcats, and Snow had previously predicted that Allen would end up at Xavier.

Allen — a 6-foot-6 prospect — has achieved Top 100 national status with his play on the travel circuit this summer. He’s picked up recent scholarship offers from Louisville, Florida, Xavier, West Virginia and several other top schools, but he grew up a Kentucky fan and there’s a growing sense in recruiting circles that he will land an offer from the Wildcats soon, possibly during Wednesday’s visit.

The Herald-Leader has been told that Allen is likely to take other recruiting visits to close out his summer, but that UK would be the favorite if John Calipari does ultimately extend a scholarship offer. Allen will sign with a college this fall.

The Wildcats have also emerged as the Crystal Ball favorite for five-star wing Kahlil Whitney, a 6-6 native of Chicago who is scheduled to be at UK for an official visit this weekend. Daniels, Meyer and Snow, among others, are all predicting that Whitney will end up at Kentucky. He is also expected to make an early decision and could be committed to the Cats within the next couple of weeks.