Check out Wandale Robinson’s official offers from UK, Alabama, Ohio State and others.

The first day of August is also the first day that college football coaches can issue “official” scholarship offers to the high school seniors they’re recruiting.
Promises are often made on the recruiting trail, but verbal offers in that realm don’t always translate to actual, committable scholarship offers in reality, so the Aug. 1 date is important to show recruits which schools really do want them as part of their program.
Western Hills playmaker Wandale Robinson is one of the frontrunners for Mr. Football honors this fall and has been one of the most-recruited players in the state of Kentucky for the 2019 cycle.
Robinson recently trimmed his list to six schools: Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue, and he’s clearly coveted by all six of those programs. Robinson, who is expected to make a college decision sometime this fall, had received his official scholarship offer from all six before noon Wednesday.
UK has made Robinson a major priority, and he’s projected as a dynamic offensive weapon at the next level.
“Congratulations,” says the official offer with Coach Mark Stoops’ signature. “As the head football coach it is my pleasure to offer you the opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky on a full grant-in aid scholarship. Additionally, I’d like to extend an invitation to you and your family to make an official visit to our beautiful campus in Lexington.
“We have completed a thorough evaluation of you as a student athlete. We sincerely believe that you possess the talent necessary to succeed on the football field and in the classroom. The full scholarship offer includes tuition, fees, books, room and board, and the full cost of attendance (COA) as part of a full athletics scholarship. This is the maximum aid currently permitted by NCAA rules.
“This scholarship offer is contingent on your completion of the academic requirements for graduation by your high school and state. Additionally, you must meet the criteria established by the Southeastern Conference and the National Collegiate Athletic Association Eligibility Center, prior to enrollment and once enrolled. In the event of an incapacitating football related injury, as required by the NCAA, full medical scholarship will be awarded.
“Keep in mind the NCAA and the SEC have limits on the number of scholarships we can accept each year. Commitments are based on availability at your position. At Kentucky we are looking for student-athletes with high character, work ethic and great attitudes.
“Please do not hesitate to call me anytime with any questions. Go Cats! — Sincerely, Mark Stoops”
Take a look at all six offers:
