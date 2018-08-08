Five-star basketball recruit Kahlil Whitney commits to Kentucky

Kentucky landed its third basketball recruit for the class of 2019 on Wednesday.
Kahlil Whitney — a five-star wing from Chicago — committed to the Wildcats and joins five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey and Kentucky native Dontaie Allen in UK’s recruiting class. Whitney is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports.
“Kahlil Whitney has elite physical gifts,” 247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader recently. “He’s got the frame of a Greek god — wide, broad shoulders, long arms, and he’s already pretty strong. He’s a freakish athlete. So all the physical tools are there, and he’s been progressing across the board. He has a lot of potential as a defender. He’s a really good rebounder. He’s still quite inconsistent as a shooter, but he has really good mechanics, so I think there’s a lot of potential there.
“Physically, he can do some things that very few in this class. And that’s what makes him so intriguing as a prospect, because he’s far from a finished product. He still lacks polish in a lot of areas, but the upside and the ceiling is limitless.”
Whitney, who took an official visit to UK this past weekend, chose the Wildcats over fellow finalists Georgetown, Illinois and Oregon. He received a scholarship offer from Kentucky last month.
“With much thought, emotion and my whole heart, I am ready to make the best decision for my future,” Whitney said in a video posted to Twitter. “My family and I have truly found the best option for me to continue my development — not only as a student and a basketball player — but also as a man. With that said, I am thrilled to announce that I am committed to the University of Kentucky.
He averaged 21.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on the Nike circuit this past spring. Whitney was one of the league’s leading scorers, and he has the length and athleticism to be a terrific defender in the future.
“He has all the tools to be a great defender. He’s not a great defender yet,” Daniels said. “And part of that is consistency with his effort. When he plays hard and he uses those tools, he’s good on that end. The next step for him as a player — and he admitted this to me recently — is keeping the foot on the gas and not letting up. Once he learns that, we’re talking about a future NBA player.”
Whitney, who attends Roselle Catholic (N.J.), will be eligible to officially sign with the Cats on Nov. 14.
This story will be updated.
