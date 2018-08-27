Top recruit Cole Anthony announces list of schools, and UK is on it

Five-star basketball prospect Cole Anthony hasn’t said much of consequence about his recruitment so far, but he took a major step forward Monday night by announcing a list of possible destinations for the first time.
Kentucky is still in contention.
Anthony — a 6-foot-3 point guard from New York City and widely considered to be the top backcourt prospect in the class of 2019 — listed UK along with Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Villanova and Wake Forest.
The son of former UNLV star and longtime NBA point guard Greg Anthony is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He told the Herald-Leader in June that he would be considering UK as part of his recruitment, but he hasn’t shed much light on the process.
As a result of his secretive approach, no clear favorite — or even a small group of possible frontrunners — has emerged in recruiting circles. Monday’s announcement was the first step in what is expected to be a drawn-out recruitment.
Anthony has said repeatedly that he doesn’t expect to announce a college decision until the spring.
UK has been recruiting him this summer, and early Wildcats commitment Tyrese Maxey has formed a close bond with Anthony on and off the court. The two played alongside each other on the USA Basketball U18 squad earlier this year, and Maxey has been trying to recruit Anthony to join him in Lexington.
“I love Tyrese. I love Tyrese. I’m a huge fan of his game,” Anthony said from Nike’s Peach Jam event last month. “He always has a huge smile on his face. Really just a good kid and a really good basketball player.”
He said then that he’s open to teaming up with Maxey in college.
“That would be awesome, because I really liked playing with Tyrese in the short time that we played together, so that would be awesome,” Anthony said.
Nike named Anthony as its regular-season MVP a few weeks ago after the dynamic playmaker averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals over 16 games. Last year, Anthony was named the Nike travel league’s defensive player of the year despite being a grade younger than most of his competition.
247Sports national analyst Jerry Meyer has called him the best prospect in all of high school basketball, regardless of class.
“If the rankings were mine, I’d rank him No. 1,” Meyer told the Herald-Leader this summer. “He can score from anywhere. He’s extremely athletic. He’s competitive. He’s got pedigree. He’s got genetics. He rebounds. He can pass the ball. Basically, he can do everything. He’s really, really good. And it’s a point guard’s world.”
Anthony will play his senior season at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.).
