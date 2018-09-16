Calipari stayed busy this past week. More recruiting in his future plans.

There’s no questioning John Calipari’s hustle on the recruiting trail.
As expected, the UK basketball coach has been all over the place during the past week, kicking off the fall recruiting period by visiting with at least 10 of the Wildcats’ top targets and hosting one for an all-important official visit in Lexington.
Calipari flew out of Lexington last Sunday — after wrapping up an official visit with top-ranked recruit James Wiseman — and headed straight to Minneapolis, where he met with fast-rising power forward Zeke Nnaji, who received a UK scholarship offer during that visit.
From there, Calipari flew the 80-some miles to Rochester, Minn., where he met with five-star power forward and longtime UK target Matthew Hurt, one of Nnaji’s travel teammates.
And then it was on to Chicago, where the UK coach met with the family of Wildcats commitment Kahlil Whitney, who plays his high school ball in New Jersey.
That was Calipari’s Sunday. He didn’t slow down much from there.
In-home or in-school visits followed over the next few days with class of 2019 recruits Scottie Lewis in New Jersey, Aidan Igiehon in New York, Vernon Carey in Florida, Wiseman in Memphis, Jaden McDaniels in Seattle, and Keion Brooks and Isaiah Stewart in Indiana.
Calipari also spent some time with five-star Texas guard RJ Hampton, one of the top recruits in the class of 2020. Hampton, long the subject of reclassification talk, said recently that he will stick in the 2020 class, though it’s possible he could change his mind on that over the next several months. (Hampton is also expected to be in Lexington for Big Blue Madness in a few weeks.)
After all of that traveling by Calipari, UK’s coaches hosted the official visit of Lewis, a top-15 prospect nationally and one of UK’s earliest recruiting targets for the class of 2019.
Earlier in the week, it was unclear if Lewis would even make the trip to Lexington at all. He spent the previous weekend on an official visit to Florida, which was considered to be the leader in his recruitment. Two days after that trip ended, Lewis’ friend and teammate, Alex Klatsky, committed to the Gators.
It seemed to be just a matter of time before Lewis did the same, but the Herald-Leader was told Saturday that the 6-foot-5 wing did in fact make it to Lexington for his official visit, and there’s now some buzz that the Wildcats might still have a legitimate shot in his recruitment.
“People are going to make a big deal about Scottie Lewis and Florida and the Klatsky thing. I don’t think it’s done,” Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans told the Herald-Leader last week. “I think Kentucky is still right there in the mix. And I think Scottie is definitely having a problem making the right choice for him. Or figuring out what he wants to do. ... I think Kentucky is still an option for him.”
247Sports analyst Evan Daniels also changed his Crystal Ball pick from Florida to “foggy,” meaning there’s still a high level of uncertainty in the recruitment. That’s a positive for the Cats.
Calipari has more plans for this fall recruiting period.
UK coaches are expected to visit with five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe in Pennsylvania on Monday, early Wildcats commitment Tyrese Maxey is due in Lexington later this week for his official visit, and Tshiebwe will be in town for his official visit the weekend after that.
Expect even more in-home meetings from Calipari — and likely a few more recruits scheduling their own Kentucky visits — in the meantime.
