UK recruit Dontaie Allen scores 52 points in first game of high school season

An early favorite for Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors, Dontaie Allen got his senior season started off right Monday night.
Allen, who signed with the University of Kentucky last week, scored a career-high 52 points to lead Pendleton County to a 76-46 victory over Williamstown in the opening night of the high school basketball season.
The 6-foot-6 wing was 19-for-34 from the field, made four of 10 three-point attempts and went 10-for-13 on free throws. He also just missed a triple-double, tallying 12 rebounds and nine steals to go along with two assists and a blocked shot in 29 minutes on the court, according to official stats sent to the Herald-Leader. The future Kentucky Wildcat had six dunks for the night.
Allen’s previous career high was 51 points, and he now has 2,749 career points.
The state’s all-time leading scorer is “King” Kelly Coleman, who had 4,337 points for Wayland High School from 1953-56. Flat Gap’s Charlie Osborne is next on that list with 3,647 points, followed by former Knott Central star Camron Justice with 3,587 points.
Allen averaged 31.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game as a junior last season and landed a scholarship offer from Kentucky following a stellar showing on the summer travel circuit. He is now considered a Top 100 national recruit by Rivals.com, ESPN and 247Sports.
