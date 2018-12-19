UK adds new football commitment on first day of early signing period

Three-star safety Taj Dodson, one of the players UK hosted for an official visit this past weekend, committed to the Wildcats and officially signed Wednesday morning.
Dodson — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect from Union Grove, Ga. — has the highest three-star designation in Rivals.com’s rankings and is considered to be one of the top 50 safeties in the 2019 class. Syracuse was seen as UK’s main competition heading into the early signing period. Baylor also hosted him for an official visit late last month.
As a high school senior this past season, Dodson had 86 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He was also active in the return game with 737 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts. Dodson adds more talent to a secondary that will lose several key contributors following this season.
The Cats did miss out on another signing day target, however, as three-star cornerback Kelvin Clemmons signed with Minnesota over Kentucky on Wednesday.
Rivals.com and 247Sports both peg Clemmons as a three-star prospect, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 71 junior college prospect, regardless of position, in the country. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 9 juco cornerback nationally, and he could have competed for a starting spot at Kentucky next season. The Cats will lose past starters Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson and Chris Westry at those positions, as well as starting safeties Mike Edwards and Darius West.
Clemmons visited UK earlier this month and was widely expected to choose the Wildcats or South Florida, but he went with the Gophers instead.
Kentucky entered the day with 21 commitments for the 2019 class, and three of those were secondary prospects: three-star cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Jalen Geiger, and four-star safety Moses Douglass.
