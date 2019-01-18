One of UK’s top basketball recruiting targets will reveal decision this weekend

Five-star basketball recruit Isaiah Stewart will announce his college decision Sunday night on national television.
Stewart — a 6-foot-9 post player from Rochester, N.Y. — has narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State, Syracuse and Washington. He will reveal his choice Sunday on ESPN during halftime of the Oak Hill (Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) game, which is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Washington has emerged as a major favorite in Stewart’s recruitment, picking up several predictions from national recruiting analysts on the top prospect’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page and Rivals FutureCast page.
247Sports analysts Evan Daniels, Brian Snow and Jerry Meyer, Rivals.com analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald, and national recruiting expert Andrew Slater are all among those now predicting that Stewart will end up at Washington.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Stewart, who plays for La Lumiere (Ind.), is the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He took an official visit to Kentucky in the fall, but the Wildcats have been seen as long shots in his recruitment for the past several weeks.
Comments