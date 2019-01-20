Several top UK basketball recruits play on TV on Monday. Here’s how to watch.

Several of UK’s top basketball recruiting targets will be part of a full slate of nationally televised games from the Hoophall Classic on Monday.
ESPNU is scheduled to broadcast five consecutive games from the high school extravaganza in Springfield, Mass., starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Every one of those games features at least one player that has attracted recruiting interest from Kentucky.
The two players of most immediate interest to the Wildcats are power forward Jaden McDaniels and small forward Keion Brooks, a pair of five-star prospects in the class of 2019 who both have UK scholarship offers and have already taken official visits to Kentucky.
McDaniels will lead Federal Way (Wash.) against Ranney School (N.J.) — a program that features former UK targets Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis — at 11 a.m. Kentucky is one of five finalists for McDaniels, who is also considering Texas, San Diego State (where his brother is a star player), UCLA and Washington, his hometown school.
Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans wrote this past week that he views UK and Washington as the two most likely landing spots for McDaniels, the No. 5 overall player in the Rivals rankings.
Brooks — a native of Fort Wayne, Ind. — will help lead La Lumiere (Ind.) against DeMatha (Md.) in the final game of the Monday schedule at 5 p.m. One of the first players from the 2019 class to land a UK scholarship offer, Brooks has a de facto final four of Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan State and North Carolina.
UK had been seen in recent weeks as possibly the biggest competition for Indiana in this recruitment, but the Cats’ chances seem to have faded, according to some top recruiting analysts. The Hoosiers remain heavy favorites on Brooks’ 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals.com FutureCast pages, though Michigan State and UNC have also generated a little buzz in recent days.
Brooks — the No. 22 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings — is expected to announce a college decision sometime soon.
La Lumiere’s roster also features five-star post player Isaiah Stewart, who lists UK among his five finalists but is expected to commit to Washington during a planned announcement ceremony Sunday night.
The Monday slate of games also includes a few of UK’s early targets in the 2020 class.
McEachern (Ga.) point guard Sharife Cooper landed a scholarship offer from the Cats during a visit to Lexington in the fall and will lead his team against prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) in the 3 p.m. game. One of Montverde’s top players is 2020 shooting guard Cade Cunningham, one of the top 10 players in the junior class and another early UK target.
Others on UK’s 2020 radar include five-star combo guard Jaden Springer, who will play for IMG Academy (Fla.) in the 9:30 a.m. game; and five-star center Hunter Dickinson, who will play for DeMatha (Md.) against La Lumiere in the 5 p.m. contest.
Hoophall Classic games on TV Monday
All games on ESPNU
